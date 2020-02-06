e-paper
Meet Brothers’ father dies of cardiac arrest, Mika Singh tweets condolences

Meet Brothers lost their father Wednesday. The last rites will be held on Thursday evening.

music Updated: Feb 06, 2020 15:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Meet Brothers’ father S.Gulzar Singh Chandhoke in a picture from 2018.
Meet Brothers' father S.Gulzar Singh Chandhoke in a picture from 2018.
         

Father of musicians Meet Brothers, S Gulzar Singh Chandhoke, died Wednesday evening of a cardiac arrest, a Spotboye report has claimed. Rapper Mika Singh shared his condolences on Twitter and wrote, “Feeling so sad to hear about #Gulzarsingh uncle . He was a brave and great man. Sincere condolences to my brothers @meetbros and @MeetBrosHarmeet .. May Waheguru bless his soul. Rest in peace.”

 The condolence meet was held Thursday afternoon at the brothers’ Oshiwara residence in Mumbai. The last rites will be held at the Oshiwara crematorium at 4pm on Thursday.

As per the report, Gulzar suffered cardiac arrest around 8pm on Wednesday night and died. He was taken to Kokilaben Hospital.

Manmeet, one half of the musician duo organised re-marriage of their parents on the golden jubilee of their wedding anniversary last year. He had said, “Every child always wonders how it must have been when their parents get married, so we always wondered how it was when mom walked the aisle, somebody must have made her wear the ‘chuda’, ‘kalire’ and the expression on her face when my father and the ‘baraat’ walked in, what was my dad’s reaction when he saw my mom looking so pretty and when they both standing in front of each other. How was it when they did the varmala, if my mom’s friends picked her up and how dad acted when he wanted to put the varmala. We wanted to re-create all these and see that.”

“We are the luckiest kids who got to see how their parents behaved when they get married and how loud are their heartbeats when they tying the knot. It was a great affair and thankfully they had all their friends and everything went exactly how we imagined like dancing and enjoying the moment after 45 years and we are luckiest kids who got to be the part of their parent’s wedding,” he had added.

Talking about their entry in the music industry, 15 years ago, the musician duo had earlier said, “We were having fun in life, We used to produce TV shows for Sanjiv Khanna in Mandi House, Delhi. It all started when Harmeet was having a bath sometime in the early 90s. I told him that papa is waiting for breakfast. Instantly, the conversation turned into a rap and we eventually we came up with our first Jogi Singh Barnala Singh rap in school.”

