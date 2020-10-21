Nehu Da Vyah song: Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh kick off wedding festivities with song straight out of fairytales. Watch

music

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 14:22 IST

Neha Kakkar has shared the music video of her latest song, Nehu Da Vyah. The soft and romantic song features her with fiance Rohanpreet Singh.

Nehu Da Vyah shows Neha as a girl dreaming about getting married to the boy she loves, played by Rohanpreet. They secretly meet at night on her terrace and he introduces her to his mother at a fair and she falls in love with her to-be daughter-in-law. Soon, he turns up at her doorstep with his army of friends and family in a tuxedo and bow tie. He asks her to marry him with a note and she says yes.

“#NehuDaVyah by #NehuPreet is Out Now! Go check it out on Desi Music Factory‘s Youtube Channel! Special thanks to @anshul300 @tonykakkar @iamrajatnagpal @agam.mann @azeem.mann @singh.shinda,” she captioned her post on Instagram.

Neha’s fans loved the video. “This is the best of 2020 you both look so cute together like rab n bna di jodi and this song is just wow! The lyrics, the composition, and the voice is damnnn,” wrote one fan. “Best song till now ,best video, best singer and most important two lovelies in one video,” wrote another.

Neha and Rohanpreet have announced that the two will soon be getting married in real life as well. On Tuesday, she shared a video of their roka ceremony and wrote, “#NehuDaVyah Video releases Tomorrow till then here’s a small Gift for My NeHearts and #NehuPreet Lovers. Here’s Our Roka ceremony clip! Love @rohanpreetsingh and Family Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr. Kakkar Hehe.. I mean Mom Dad Thank youu for throwing the best event.”

Also read: Comedy Couple movie review: Saqib Saleem, Shweta Basu Prasad can’t double up the funny

The couple will reportedly have a registered marriage on October 22, two days before their wedding ceremony in Delhi on October 24. An invitation card of their wedding reception was recently leaked online. As per the invite, the reception will be held on October 26 at The Amaltas, in Mohali, Punjab.

Earlier last year, Neha was reportedly getting married to Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan. The two even pretended to have secured their parents’ blessings for the same but it later turned out to be a promotional gimmick for a song by her brother Tony Kakkar which featured the two.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter