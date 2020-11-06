e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Music / Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and rest of the family celebrate Kevin Jonas’ birthday with throwback pics and sweet messages

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and rest of the family celebrate Kevin Jonas’ birthday with throwback pics and sweet messages

Priyanka Chora’s family members took to Instagram to share pictures and birthday messages for singer Kevin Jonas, who turned 33 on Friday. Kevin got wished from his three brothers, wife and father.

music Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 15:40 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kevin Jonas got birthday love from his family.
Kevin Jonas got birthday love from his family.
         

The Jonas family is celebrating the 33rd birthday of the oldest Jonas Brother, Kevin Jonas. His brothers shared throwback pictures with him while wife Danielle shared a romantic post.

Actor Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of Kevin with his two daughters. “Happy birthday to this rad dad! Lots of love @KevinJonas,” Priyanka wrote with her post. Nick Jonas shared a photo with his brother from one of their concerts last year. “Happy birthday big bro. I miss you and love you man. @kevinjonas,” he wrote with the photo.

 
 
 
 
 

Joe Jonas also shared a childhood picture with his brother and wrote, “Happy birthday @kevinjonas love you like a brother. Miss you mate! Can’t wait to hang when it’s time! P.S. I can’t tell if that’s a mystery tooth or gum in your mouth.” Danielle shared a photo of them in silky white bathrobes and wrote, “Happy birthday sweetie! Every year I try to think of what to write... there’s just to much to say after almost 11 years! I still can’t get enough of you, the girls and I are so blessed to have you in every way. I hope all your wishes come true this year. We love you more than anything!”

Kevin’s father also shared a baby picture of the singer. “Happy Birthday @kevinjonas. I love you son and you have brightened our lives from the day you were born. So proud of you,” he wrote with it. The youngest Jonas brother, Franklin also shared a childhood picture of them playing on a swing. “Love you dude. Happy birthday @kevinjonas you’re such an inspiring father and brother. I’m so grateful for how close we’ve gotten. I can’t wait for all the blessings in your future,” he wrote.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra reveals 2 most uncomfortable outfits she’s ever worn: ‘The tape came off, I was holding up dress with namaste pose’

The Jonas Brothers recently released a special holiday song titled I Need You Christmas. Recently, both Priyanka and Sophie Turner posted about it on their social media pages. Priyanka wrote, “You guys are going to love this one. I’m obsessed! #Holidays Swipe up to listen.” Meanwhile, Sophie had an emotional reaction to the track. “YES UGH YES I’M NOT CRYING B***H - YOU ARE,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories, sharing a screenshot of the song playing on her phone.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

top news
Biden takes lead from Trump in Georgia, a first for Democratic candidate since 1992
Biden takes lead from Trump in Georgia, a first for Democratic candidate since 1992
Nepal and India have long-standing special relationship: KP Sharma Oli
Nepal and India have long-standing special relationship: KP Sharma Oli
Ensure there’s no smog in Delhi after Diwali break: SC tells Centre
Ensure there’s no smog in Delhi after Diwali break: SC tells Centre
Supreme Court shields Arnab Goswami from arrest in assembly privilege case
Supreme Court shields Arnab Goswami from arrest in assembly privilege case
Delhi: Bursting or selling firecrackers could attract fine of up to Rs1 lakh
Delhi: Bursting or selling firecrackers could attract fine of up to Rs1 lakh
Joe Biden’s hold on race tightens as Donald Trump hopes for court victory
Joe Biden’s hold on race tightens as Donald Trump hopes for court victory
‘It’d be at the back of his mind’: Waugh on Kohli’s approach against Aus
‘It’d be at the back of his mind’: Waugh on Kohli’s approach against Aus
US Elections 2020: Biden ahead, Trump down but not out; what next?
US Elections 2020: Biden ahead, Trump down but not out; what next?
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

music news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In