Raftaar: If I take the dhun out of any popular Bollywood song, and make a rap song, will that not be a copy?

music

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 13:09 IST

Dilin Nair aka Raftaar is confused about the whole controversy around the latest IPL anthem, Aayenge Hum Wapas, after its composer Pranav Ajayrao Malpure was accused of plagiarising it by Krishna Kaul aKa Kr$na from his 2017 song, Dekh Kaun Aaya Wapas.

Don’t get Raftaar wrong. The confusion is not about whether the song is plagiarised or not. “That’s clear. It’s a totally copied song. My confusion is how MCAI (Music Composers Association of India) thinks that it is not a copied version, just because there is no dhun in the song,” says Raftaar responding to the expert opinion by the MCAI , which essentially absolves the makers of any copyright violations.

“That means if I take out the dhun of any popular Bollywood song, and just make a rap version of it, will that not be a copy then?I know its wrong, and no one will do it. But, if that’s the case, then what’s stopping us from doing the same,” he says, adding that the absence of a dhun or melody in rap songs, as pointed out to us by MCAI’s committee member, Lalit Pandit, does not mean that it’s permissible to plagiarise hip-hop songs.

“It just does not make sense,” says Raftaar, who also feels that the decision-making members of the association, should also include people who “understand “hip-hop” music.

“I understand where they are coming from and their logic as well. But they are not aware about this style of music, and naturally don’t understand the technicalities of it. It’s therefore important, that someone from our community (of rappers) is a member of their decision making team, who can help them reach the truth,” says Raftaar.

He also reveals that he has reached out to Malpure on Instagram. “I have dropped him a text, to which he is yet to reply. I have asked him to just own up and say that he was probably inspired, which I understand, can happen. He is still young and he needs to realise what he is doing, because tomorrow the same thing can happen to him as well,” he says.

Raftaar also warns that the hip-hop community in India is “one” on this issue. “This thing being said about no dhun means a song can be copied sends a wrong message. That’s why it’s even more important that we as a community stand together, on this issue, which we already are. There are so many rappers who have texted me saying that whatever is happening with Kr$na is not cool,” adds Raftaar.

Meanwhile, Raftaar, who recently revealed that he was Covid-19 positive informs that he is asymptomatic, and right now he is self isolating.

“I am in Mumbai right now, and there are two more people living with me. I stay inside my room. My food is given to me in my room, and the other two people are wearing masks when they are moving in and around the house. I am lucky in the sense that my studio is attached to my room, so I am busy with my music,” he says.

“I do miss my two dogs. But, I can’t be taking a risk right now and flying out. My parents are also there and I have to think about them as well,” he says.

“But I am asymptomatic, so I am completely alright otherwise. I am just waiting for this social isolation period to be over, so that I can then go out and donate antibodies, to those who need it,” he signs off.