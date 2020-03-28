Sonu Nigam on Covid-19: ‘It’s extremely shameful of us to not learn our lessons from Italy’

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 10:07 IST

“All of us have understood one simple truth and that is to slow down and let the universe take charge,” says Sonu Nigam from Dubai where he’s currently living with his family. The singer believes that the 21-day lockdown owing to the outbreak of Covid-19 will help everyone to slow down and introspect the way they’ve been leading their lives. He talks about live streaming a concert during the long break and is happy to be the flag bearer of a new format of entertainment for the world. Excerpts from an interview:

What are your thoughts on the 21-day lockdown?

It’s an imperative move and extremely essential for a country with a mammoth population like India. I hope people understand its seriousness, as according to my father, people still are taking morning walks and jogs. Shops are still open and people are loitering around on roads. It’s extremely shameful of us to not learn our lessons from Italy.

In our busy schedules where we are constantly hustling, do you think slowing down was much needed?

I truly believe that the real story of our lives is unbeknownst to us. I guess, humanity needed to be shaken up to refocus its attention on the basics. The biggest perk I see is that people must be ashamed of wasting their precious time and energy in hatred and bitterness on the pretext of religion and nation.

How are you making the most of this time of social distancing?

I’m comfortably parked in Dubai with my family. I spend my time bonding with my to-be teenager son, working out with him, teaching him and my wife cycling, practicing music, listening to Osho, searching facts and mysteries on web, watching movies and praying. I believe that though it’s important to spend time with family, it’s more important to spend time with your own self. One who is not comfortable in his own company is in the wrong company.

There is a lot of fake news and rumours that are floating around which is creating a lot of panic. What do you think is the best way to battle the panic?

Even the scientists are trying to figure out what the true nature of the Covid-19 is. Thus there are bound to misinformation and ambiguities. I don’t dig too deep into all information. Just on a very superficial manner, I stay in touch with the updates regarding the virus. It’s my personal belief that what you empower too much, becomes your reality. Nothing can be predicted with confidence at this point. All we can do is minimise our expenses and get down to the ground realities.

Do you think it’s a good time for artistes and musicians to come up with newer creative concepts and experiments?

Yes. I managed a live concert from Dubai to be streamed worldwide which received spellbinding response from the world. We didn’t monetise it. It’s an expenditure that I incurred. If we’re able to devise a plan to get a return on investment, then we’ll surely create a new medium for entertainment.

