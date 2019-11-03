SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Facebook post on PM Modi’s selfie with Bollywood stars goes viral

music

Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who was one of the guests at PM Narendra Modi’s special meeting with the members of Indian film fraternity. He has said that while their phones were taken away by security personnel, Bollywood celebs managed to click selfies.

In a Facebook post, SPB said that this left him bewildered. He wondered how the Bollywood stars managed to take selfie with the PM when phones of others were not even allowed inside the venue.

“I am grateful to Ramoji Raoji, (Eenadu), because of whom I was able to attend a reception hosted by our Hon. Prime Minister at his home on the 29th of Oct. Upon entering the premises, we were asked to leave our cell phones with the security personnel and were given tokens for the same. But I was bewildered at the STARS taking selfies with the PM on that day. THINGS THAT MAKE YOU GO HMMM? (sic),” he wrote.

Last month, PM Narendra Modi hosted a ‘Change Within’ meet to promote the ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi. The event saw leading Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, among many others, in attendance.

The meeting reportedly saw no big representation from southern film industry. Telugu producer Dil Raju was the only representative from south apart from SPB. Recently, entrepreneur Upasana Konidela, wife of actor Ram Charan, in a Twitter post expressed that the meeting saw no representation from south film industry and she requested PM Modi to look into the issue.

