Home / Music / Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo tests positive for coronavirus, begs everyone to stay at home

Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo tests positive for coronavirus, begs everyone to stay at home

Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo has said that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

music Updated: Mar 23, 2020 15:42 IST
Press Trust of India
Placido Domingo announced his diagnosis on Facebook.
         

Celebrated opera singer Placido Domingo has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The 79-year-old Spanish tenor revealed his diagnosis on his Facebook page.

"I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive for COVID-19. My Family and I are all in self-isolation for as long as it is deemed medically necessary," he wrote. Domnigo said he decided to get tested after experiencing "fever and cough symptoms," but he and his family are in "good health" now.

 

"I beg everyone to be extremely careful, follow the basic guidelines by washing your hands frequently, keeping at least a six-foot distance from others, doing everything you can to stop the virus from spreading and please, above all, stay home if you can.

"Together we can fight this virus and stop the current worldwide crisis, so we can hopefully return to our normal daily lives very soon. Please follow your local government’s guidelines and regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community," he said.

Domingo joins a growing list of celebrities that have tested positive for coronavirus, including Idris Elba, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Kevin Durant, former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, Frozen 2 actor Rachel Matthews, Daniel Dae Kim, Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju and celebrated TV host Andy Cohen.

