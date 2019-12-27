TOP SONGS OF 2019
With the New Year inching closer, we asked musicians from across the country what would feature on their lists of top 5 songs from this year. Here’s what was on their playlistsmusic Updated: Dec 27, 2019 13:27 IST
Apart from the trend of rehashing old classics for new films, 2019 saw a number of hit compositions too. Here’s what Indian musicians chose as their top five songs in the year. How many of these songs you have on your playlist?
Sachet Parampara
Memories - Maroon 5
I Don’t Care - Ed Sheeran / Justin Bieber
Pachtaoge - Arijit Singh
Rockstar - Post Malone
Senorita - Shawn Mendes ft. Camila Cabello
Shilpa Rao
Wo Din – Chhichhore
Everyday Life - Coldplay
Bekhayali- Kabir Singh
Teri Mitti - Kesari
Tujhe Kitna Chahne- Kabir Singh
Jubin Nautiyal
Love and Hate - Michael Kiwanuka
Scream Live - Paolo Nutini
Talk Is Cheap - Chet Faker
Aaqa - Abeeda Parveen
Raja Kumari
Throw It Back - Missy Elliot
The Box - Roddy Rich
Truth Hurts - Lizzo
Good On You - Krewella ft. Nucleya
079 Me - B Young
Amit Trivedi
Chashni - Bharat
Ghungroo - War
Kalank title - Kalank
Apna Time Aayega - Gully Boy
Look At Her Now - Selena Gomez
Neha Bhasin
How Do You Sleep - Sam Smith
Don’t Start Now - Dua Lipa
Aicha - Khaled
Fakeera Ghar Aa Ja - Junglee
Without Me - Halsey
Midival Punditz
This is America - Childish Gambino
Custard Speedtalk - Underworld
TurnMills - Maribou State
Glue - Bicep
Dawan- Apparat
Subir Malik, Parikrama
Mughlan - Bipul Chettri
Nasha - Faridkot
She Talks To Angels - The Black Crowes (Howard Stern Show version)
Rehnuma - Delhi Indie Project
Antigravity - Uday Benegal
Sadu (Sadashiv KM Nambisan)
Beautiful people - Ed Sheeran
Memories - Maroon 5
Nothing At All - Alan Walker
Takeaway - The Chainsmokers ft. Illenium
Heaven - Avicii ft. Chris Martin
Follow @htshowbiz for more