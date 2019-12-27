e-paper
TOP SONGS OF 2019

With the New Year inching closer, we asked musicians from across the country what would feature on their lists of top 5 songs from this year. Here’s what was on their playlists

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 13:27 IST
Musicians from across the country pick their favourite songs released this year.
Musicians from across the country pick their favourite songs released this year.
         

Apart from the trend of rehashing old classics for new films, 2019 saw a number of hit compositions too. Here’s what Indian musicians chose as their top five songs in the year. How many of these songs you have on your playlist?

Sachet Parampara

The musical duo of Sachet Tandon and PArampara Thakur loved listening to Senorita by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.
The musical duo of Sachet Tandon and PArampara Thakur loved listening to Senorita by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

Memories - Maroon 5

I Don’t Care - Ed Sheeran / Justin Bieber

Pachtaoge - Arijit Singh

Rockstar - Post Malone

Senorita - Shawn Mendes ft. Camila Cabello  


Shilpa Rao

Bekhayali from the film KAbir Singh was Shilpa Rao's favourite number this year.
Bekhayali from the film KAbir Singh was Shilpa Rao’s favourite number this year.

Wo Din – Chhichhore

Everyday Life - Coldplay

Bekhayali- Kabir Singh

Teri Mitti - Kesari

Tujhe Kitna Chahne- Kabir Singh

 

Jubin Nautiyal

Jubin Nautiyal was a big fan of Chet Faker's Talk Is Cheap, this year.
Jubin Nautiyal was a big fan of Chet Faker’s Talk Is Cheap, this year.

Love and Hate - Michael Kiwanuka

Scream Live - Paolo Nutini

Talk Is Cheap - Chet Faker

Aaqa - Abeeda Parveen

 

Raja Kumari

Rapper Raja Kumari was a big of the song Good on You.
Rapper Raja Kumari was a big of the song Good on You.

Throw It Back - Missy Elliot

The Box - Roddy Rich

Truth Hurts - Lizzo

Good On You - Krewella ft. Nucleya

079 Me - B Young

 

Amit Trivedi

Amit Trivedi loved listening to Apna Time Aayega from the film Gully Boy.
Amit Trivedi loved listening to Apna Time Aayega from the film Gully Boy. ( Hindustan Times )

Chashni - Bharat

Ghungroo - War

Kalank title - Kalank

Apna Time Aayega - Gully Boy

Look At Her Now - Selena Gomez

 

Neha Bhasin

Neha Bhasin felt Dua Lipa's Don't Start Now was one of the best songs released this year.
Neha Bhasin felt Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now was one of the best songs released this year.

How Do You Sleep - Sam Smith

Don’t Start Now - Dua Lipa

Aicha - Khaled

Fakeera Ghar Aa Ja - Junglee

Without Me - Halsey

 

Midival Punditz

Delhi based music duo, Midival Punditz were big fans of Custard Speed Talk
Delhi based music duo, Midival Punditz were big fans of Custard Speed Talk

This is America - Childish Gambino

Custard Speedtalk - Underworld

TurnMills - Maribou State

Glue - Bicep

Dawan- Apparat

 

Subir Malik, Parikrama

Delhi based rock band Parikrama's Subir Malik loved listening to The Crows' She Talks To Angels.
Delhi based rock band Parikrama’s Subir Malik loved listening to The Crows’ She Talks To Angels.

Mughlan - Bipul Chettri

Nasha - Faridkot

She Talks To Angels - The Black Crowes (Howard Stern Show version)

Rehnuma - Delhi Indie Project

Antigravity - Uday Benegal

 

Sadu (Sadashiv KM Nambisan)

Former member of the popular group The Aryans, Sadashiv KM Nambisan loved Ed Sheeran's Beautiful People.
Former member of the popular group The Aryans, Sadashiv KM Nambisan loved Ed Sheeran’s Beautiful People.

Beautiful people - Ed Sheeran

Memories - Maroon 5

Nothing At All - Alan Walker

Takeaway - The Chainsmokers ft. Illenium

Heaven - Avicii ft. Chris Martin

 

