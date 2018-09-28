Urvashi: Yo Yo Honey Singh’s song is high on Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani and product placements

Yo Yo Honey Singh has released the retread of one of the most popular songs of all time, Urvashi. The new song features actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the music video.

The new rendition makes heavy use of the groovy beat of original song and its chorus. The rest of the lyrics are all new and are more weird than witty.

Shahid Kapoor in a still from Urvashi music video.

The music video shows Kiara and Shahid in a very neon nightclub, dancing the night away. Outside the club, a group of thugs are attempting a car heist and we later learn that Shahid was the mastermind of it all. Too bad he was assigned the pretty boy’s job of keeping Kiara’s eyes on himself while others decided to nick the cars.

Honey Singh makes no appearance in the song that literally had no space for him in between the hundred close-up shots of Boat speakers and Hungama signboards. It’s one giant speaker announcement that Honey Singh has simply given the background score for.

Here’s the music video:

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani will also be seen together in the Hindi remake of hit Telugu movie Arjun Reddy. Kiara was announced as the lead female actor of the film earlier this week.

Honey Singh had previously roped in Hrithik Roshan and Sonam Kapoor for the music video of Dheere Dheere. While he was initially blamed for ruining a perfectly good song from Aashiqui, listeners later grew to like the song.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 15:23 IST