Shahid Kapoor introduces Arjun Reddy with a remake of ’90s song Urvashi. Watch

In 2017, came a Telugu film called Arjun Reddy which went on to become a sleeper hit and marked the emergence of a talented actor called Vijay Deverakonda. A relationship drama which told the story of a brilliant student of medicine with major anger management issues, the film was noticeable for its rawness, its realism and the emotional arc of its main characters. In doing so, it was lapped up by the audience and lauded by critics. Such was its reach that it being remade in Tamil and Hindi. The Hindi remake will star Shahid Kapoor in Vijay’s role.

The film’s shoot will soon begin but the buzz around the film has begun in right earnest. Shahid, for one, has begun talking about it. A couple of days back, Kiara Advani joined the team of Arjun Reddy. Now Shahid has formally introduced Arjun Reddy to his fans with a clip of a remake of ‘90s AR Rahman hit, Urvashi.

Sharing it, Shahid wrote: “Take it easy, #Urvashi.”

The clip gives us more dope on the film like its lead cast. We are also told that it is a T Series’s Bhushan Kumar production and will have music by Honey Singh.

Earlier, speaking about the Telugu original, Shahid had said: “I usually don’t watch too many films in Telugu and it surprised me with its tonality, rawness, simplicity and the fact that it was so real and believable. The character is very fascinating for me as an actor because the emotional arc... is very original. I loved it and Vijay Deverakonda, who played Arjun, did it so well.”

According to a report in Indian Express, the film will be directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga, who is making his Hindi directorial debut with the film. Incidentally, the Tamil remake will feature actor Chiyaan Vikram’s son, Dhruv.

