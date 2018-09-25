Violinist Balabhaskar, wife injured in car accident, 2-year-old daughter dies

The two year-old daughter of noted violinist Balabhaskar was killed while the musician and his wife were injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into a roadside tree at Pallippuram near here Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred when the family was returning home from Thrissur in their car, they said. The driver lost control of the vehicle which hit a tree in the early hours.

Tejaswini Bala (2) was declared brought dead by the private hospital ,where Balabhaskar, his wife and car driver are undergoing treatment for injuries.

Balabhaskar is known for his stage performances in and outside Kerala.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 13:15 IST