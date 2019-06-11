Yuvraj Singh gets a heartfelt send-off from Badshah, calls him ‘Sher Khan on the field, Bagheera off it’

Rapper Badshah has penned an emotional message for cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who announced his retirement from the sport on Monday. Taking to Instagram, Badshah called Yuvraj a ‘legend’, ‘Sher Khan’ and even ‘Bagheera’.

He wrote alongside a picture of the cricketer, “This man in the picture will always be a legend to me. Yuvi paaji is probably one of the reasons for where I am in life right now. The young kid from Chandigarh who excelled in his profession and became world class. He gave hope to a lot of kids from Chandigarh. One of them was me. Through his game, he made a statement that it does not matter which city you’re from, what matters is where you want to go, where you want to reach and what you want to be. A typical Chandigarh guy who loves his cars and his food became an inspiration for millions of kids. He taught me not to give a f**k about people who put you down and how you should let your work do the talking. And his work screamed. His work roared, straight into the face of the opponents. Not a flinch. Sweeping and pulling 360 degrees. Sher Khan on the field and Bagheera off the field.”

Talking about Yuvi’s fight with cancer, Badshah added, “He taught me how to bounce back. He taught everyone how to bounce back. And that too with swag. Took cancer by its horns and defeated it without a frown. Crushed whatever doubts anyone had about him or his form and fitness post cancer. Again, no words, just some magnificent batting on field. Let his bat do the talking. And once the destruction was done, he’d go back to normal life of a typical Chandigarh guy - food, friends and family. No media gung-ho, no glorifying PR stories. Just a simple guy who loved to play for his country. I feel blessed and lucky to be able to see you play live paaji. I’m a little emotional as I write this. I will miss you. India will miss you. There would never be anyone else worthy of jersey no. 12.”

Actor Riteish Deshmukh also wrote an emotional message for the cricketer. “Dearest Yuvraj - You are a true fighter, a people’s champion. Thank you for the World Cup. Thank you for the awesome cricket. Congratulations on the amazing career & wishing you my best for your future endeavours. Love you my friend,” he wrote.

Dearest @YUVSTRONG12 -you are a true fighter, a people’s champion. Thank you for the World Cup. Thank you for the awesome cricket. Congratulations on the amazing career & wishing you my best for your future endeavours. Love you my friend. pic.twitter.com/O8wJak15Cm — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 10, 2019

Recalling a proud moment, actor Boman Irani wrote on Twitter, “All the best champ! #YuvrajSingh In your comeback game after your ailment, you smashed a six, and your mother’s proud face that filled our tv screens will remain etched in our hearts forever. Cricket (even Stuart Broad) will miss you.”

All the best champ! #YuvrajSingh

In your comeback game after your ailment, you smashed a six, and your mother’s proud face that filled our tv screens will remain etched in our hearts forever.

Cricket (even Stuart Broad) will miss you.👏 🏏 🇮🇳.@YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/pg5dJwKE7n — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) June 11, 2019

Also read: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan hail Yuvraj Singh post his retirement

Mirziya actor Saiyami Kher, South star Mohanlal and many others also shared congratulatory posts for Yuvraj and thanked him for his contributions to cricket.

An absolute champion, fighter & hero on and off the field. Thankyou @YUVSTRONG12 for all that you’ve done for cricket.

I’m sure this 2nd innings will be dedicated to more amazing work with @YOUWECAN :) Good luck! #Yuvrajsingh #YuviRetires :( pic.twitter.com/3v6tbhVFH6 — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) June 10, 2019

Dear @YUVSTRONG12 ,u will continue to inspire the sports fraternity & audiences. Your resilience & heroics, both on and off the field are unforgettable.

Thanks for smashing those memorable six 6’s & bringing the World Cup home.

Congratulations my friend🤗#YuviRetires #YouWeCan — Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) June 10, 2019

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 13:42 IST