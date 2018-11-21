Zayn Malik shares his cover of Race 3’s Allah Duhai Hai. Listen to it here

Former One Direction star Zayn Malik has wowed Indian fans by singing the song Allah Duhai Hai from the Race movies, the latest installment of which starred Salman Khan.

Malik on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared the cover of the Hindi song, which has over 22,00,000 views currently.

The singer not just sang in impeccable Hindi but gave it a twist by adding Electronic Dance Music (EDM) beats to it. "For the fans," he captioned the song.

This is not the first time Malik has attempted singing a Hindi song. He has previously done covers of Hindi tracks like Allah Ke Bande and Teri Deewani. However, he was forced to take down his version of Teri Deewani after severe trolling.

Malik is popular for numbers like Duskk till Dawn, I Don't Wanna Live Forever and Let Me among many others.

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 11:41 IST