Ganesha has a green message for visitors in Navi Mumbai

navi mumbai

Sep 06, 2019

A housing society at Sector 19 in Sanpada has been celebrating eco-friendly Ganpati for the past three years.

Residents of Iraisa housing society have been spreading the message of saying no to plastic.

The housing society has paper mache Ganpati and eco-friendly decorations.

Ranjit Sinha, secretary of the housing society, said, “We have been celebrating eco-friendly festival for past three years. We have put up posters all over on the ill-effects of using plastic.”

Cloth and jute bags were distributed to 87 families in the society. A banner has been put at the gates of the housing society, appealing residents to carry their own cloth and jute bags.

Meanwhile in Seawoods, Sundeep Sharma has highlighted that Ganesha comes fifth. He has highlighted that mother comes first, then father, followed by teachers and guests. After these, comes Ganesha.

Sharma said, “This has been done as per Vedas. People forget to respect what they have in front. I wanted to remind people that mother father comes first and they should be respected.”

Sep 06, 2019