e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / / ‘Need luck & perseverance to make it in the industry’

‘Need luck & perseverance to make it in the industry’

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 22:54 IST
Deep Saxena
Deep Saxena
Shreya Dhanwanthary
Shreya Dhanwanthary(Sourced photo)
         

Model turned actor Shreya Dhanwanthary, who made her Hindi film debut with ‘Why Cheat India’, believes one needs good luck and perseverance to make it in the industry.

“While growing up, I was like Hrithik Roshan from the film ‘Lakshya’. Had no idea at all that what I’ll be doing. But the minute I came in front of the camera, for some random reason, I was like…this is it! I have studied in British school were dance and drama was a part of our curriculum. Camera was just an extension to it,” Shreya said.

Talking about her journey, Shreya shared, “A part of me always wanted to be an actor but it never occurred to me that someone like me, from a normal background, can join the industry. I also feel there are many who work extremely hard but still can’t make it — so luck too does matter.”

Shreya’s father hails from Lucknow and Mathura. “My father was from aviation industry so I had a chance to live in seven different countries later, returned for my engineering. Since ‘Why Cheat India’ was my first project so everything about the film has been special for me. As the film was all shot in Lucknow that gave me lots of time to shop till I drop. I bought chikankari stuff and attar (perfume) from there.”

Currently featuring in the series ‘Scam 1992’, Shreya plays a journalist. “The story is based on Harshad Mehta scam and I’m thrilled to play a pivotal role. I researched a lot but director Hansal Mehta asked me not to copy instead be real…hope I have done justice.”

top news
New coronavirus restrictions in Europe; Merkel warns of hard days
New coronavirus restrictions in Europe; Merkel warns of hard days
Rahul to join electioneering from Oct 23, may share dais with Tejashwi
Rahul to join electioneering from Oct 23, may share dais with Tejashwi
IPL 2020, DC vs CSK Live: Dhawan’s maiden ton guides DC to 5-wicket win
IPL 2020, DC vs CSK Live: Dhawan’s maiden ton guides DC to 5-wicket win
‘Deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar on peace and tranquillity affected along LAC
‘Deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar on peace and tranquillity affected along LAC
Joe Biden tweets Navratri wish, says ‘may good once again triumph over evil’
Joe Biden tweets Navratri wish, says ‘may good once again triumph over evil’
AB de Villiers does it again, RCB trump RR in last-over thriller
AB de Villiers does it again, RCB trump RR in last-over thriller
Gyms in Maharashtra will open after Dussehra. But conditions apply
Gyms in Maharashtra will open after Dussehra. But conditions apply
‘Don’t harbour any illusions’: BJP on Chirag Paswan’s ‘Hanuman of Modi’ remark
‘Don’t harbour any illusions’: BJP on Chirag Paswan’s ‘Hanuman of Modi’ remark
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In