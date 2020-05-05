13 new Covid-19 cases in Noida, total reaches 192

noida

Thirteen people, including two healthcare workers and a baby, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday, taking the total tally in the district to 192, officials said.

Also, seven people, including a child, were discharged from hospitals after their successful treatment for Covid-19, as the number of cured people in the district reached 109, they said.

“A total of 52 reports have been received in the last 24 hours. Thirteen of them were positive and the rest were Covid-19 negative. The cumulative positive cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar are now 192,” District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

“So far, 102 of the 179 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 83 active cases in the district,” he said.

The recovery rate of patients is 56.77 per cent, according to official statistics.