28-year-old Covid-19 patient surrenders at the Delhi-Noida border

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 23:56 IST

A 28-year-old man was admitted to Sharda Hospital in Greater Noida for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) treatment after he surrendered to the police, who stopped him at the Delhi-Noida border. The man had earlier got himself checked at a private hospital in Delhi’s Patparganj area.

According to the officials, the man works as a driver at the Patparganj hospital, where he was tested positive for the infection. He had informed the nodal officer at the Sharda Hospital that he was tested after he sneezed in the vehicle while dropping a member of the hospital staff.

He was informed that he is COVID-19 positive by the private hospital on Saturday morning. The man then left from the hospital in a car and was entering Noida, when he was stopped by the police. He informed the police that he is a Covid-19 positive patient and showed his report.

“We had got the vehicle number through the surveillance team of the health department after which the man was stopped at the border. We then called the health officials, who sent an ambulance and he was admitted at Sharda Hospital,” said Sankalp Sharma, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 1.

The hospital has started the treatment of the man. “The patient has told us that he wanted to get himself treated in Gautam Buddh Nagar. He is a native of Bhadau, Uttar Pradesh and lives in Sector 45 of Noida. He works as a driver at the Patparganj hospital, where he picks up and drops off hospital staff. The hospital authorities gave him his reports on Saturday morning,” said Dr Abhishek Tripathi, nodal officer from the district health department at Sharda Hospital.

“We have started his treatment and he is fully cooperating. We don’t know what happened at the border. We do not know why the Delhi hospital allowed him to leave without following the protocol,” added Tripathi.

Officials said that the man has reported the names of a few people, who had come in direct contact with him.