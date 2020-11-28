31-year-old man dies after being hit by speeding truck in Indirapuram

noida

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 23:10 IST

A 31-year-old man was killed and his car caught fire after being hit by a speeding truck driving on the wrong side of the road near the Shipra underpass in Indirapuram during the wee hours on Saturday. The cops said that the injured man was rushed to the hospital before the car got charred in fire. The front portion of the truck also suffered major damage due to fire.

The cops identified the deceased as one Punit Agarwal, a native of Lucknow, who was a resident of Sector 74 in Noida and working as a manager with a private company in the city. The police said that he was returning to Noida at around 2.45am and was about to take turn at the underpass when his car was hit by the truck.

“The truck was driving on the wrong side and there was a massive head-on collision between the two vehicles. The driver in the car sustained severe injuries and he was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries later. The fire soon engulfed the entire vehicle. The front portion of the truck was also damaged,” said Anshu Jain, circle officer (Indirapuram).

The cops said that the truck driver fled the spot after the incident. The truck had a registration number of Moradabad.

“We have received a complaint from the family and will soon register an FIR. The truck driver will also be nabbed soon. The man died of injuries but not of burns. He was pulled out before the car was engulfed in flames,” she added.

There were certain social media posts that stated that the man was burnt in the accident. The police, however, denied these claims. The fire department officials said that they had to rush three fire tenders to the spot at around 3am to douse fire.

“The cops from a PCR van pulled the injured man out and rushed him to a hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries at about 4.25am. We have the medical report, which states that he did not suffer any burn injuries. Soon after the incident, the car caught fire. However, the injured man was pulled out in time,” said Sunil Kumar Singh, chief fire officer.

“After the fire assumed major proportions, it completely gutted the car, while the front portion of the truck was also burnt down. Our fire tenders were able to douse the fire,” he added.

The officials said that the deceased was staying in Noida, with his wife, mother and a two-year-old child.