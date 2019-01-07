45-year-old Bandra woman allegedly molests friend’s 12-year-old son, held

A 45-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday for allegedly molesting her friend’s 12-year-old son at her residence in Bandra (West).

According to the police, the boy, whose parents were separated three years ago, used to visit his mother’s residence to meet his twin siblings. The incident took place a few days ago when he had gone to his mother’s place, but she was not home. The accused, who lives in the same building, allegedly asked him to wait at her place.

“The minor came to Bandra to meet his mother a few days ago, but she was not home. The accused is a friend of his mother and stays in the same building. She allegedly asked him to wait for his mother at her residence. The woman allegedly took the boy home, molested him, and let him go after more than an hour. The boy was scared and didn’t say anything,” said an officer.

Police said the boy then went back to his father’s home in Khar. He started keeping to himself. “On his father’s insistence, the boy told him that the neighbour had touched him inappropriately. The father then approached the Bandra police on Saturday night and a complaint was registered under sections of the Protection of Child from Sexual Offences Act,” the officer added.

A case was registered against the accused on Saturday. Girish Anavkar, senior inspector, Bandra police station, confirmed the developments.

According to the police, the accused stayed alone.“We did not arrest her at night as it is illegal. She was arrested on Sunday.” The woman was remanded in police custody for two days.

Police said the boy’s mother had the custody of two of the three children. The 12-year-old boy, the eldest of the children, lived with his father. “The parents had earlier decided that their separation should not affect the bond between the children, and so the children used to meet,” said the officer.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 12:51 IST