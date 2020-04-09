52 juveniles released on interim bail from Gautam Budh Nagar observation home

noida

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 22:24 IST

Following the Supreme Court’s orders to clear out prisons and juvenile detention centres across the country to avoid an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Gautam Budh Nagar observation home has so far granted interim bail to 52 juvenile detainees.

The detention centre located in Noida’s Phase 2 houses juveniles from five Uttar Pradesh districts—Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur.

The apex court on April 3 had instructed that the children in homes be sent back to their families. The decision was taken for the welfare of the children and to avoid an outbreak of Covid-19 in enclosed spaces.

“There are 184 juveniles in the observation home now, of whom 52 have now been granted interim bail and released into the care of their families and guardians,” said Juvenile Justice Board member, Gautam Budh Nagar, Aneet Singh Bhagel.

While 26 of the children are from Gautam Budh Nagar, 15 are from Ghaziabad, six from Saharanpur, four from Shamli and one from Muzaffarnagar, said officials.

“For the other districts, principal magistrates and district judges had come here to announce the orders, while for our district, the decisions were taken by additional district judge Nalinkant Tyagi and principal magistrate Viresh Chandra,” said Baghel.

He said that inquiries for rest of the cases are pending and gradually the others will be released as well. Among the juveniles who were granted bail, four cases were of heinous crimes while the rest were for petty as well as serious crimes. The kids are all of the age group 10-17.

After the Uttar Pradesh State Legal Services Authority had taken suo-motu cognizance of the situation following Supreme Court orders, officials had inspected the observation home.

“There are no sick children in the centre and all requisite hygiene measures are being taken. The premises are also being sanitised. Meanwhile, the juveniles will be handed over to the families who will take signed custody,” said Bhagel.

Action will be taken against the signatory in case the juveniles on bail violate the conditions of their release.

Officials also said that for out-of-district juveniles travelling back home after their release, necessary permits and passes have been procured for ease of transfer.