76-year-old held for molesting minor in Indirapuram, dies

A 76-year-old man arrested on charges molesting a minor in the elevator of an Indirapuram high-rise died on Thursday afternoon in a Ghaziabad hospital.

Dasna jail officials said the man’s health had been poor ever since his arrest on December 25. He had been lodged in the Dasna jail and was admitted to the jail hospital. When his condition deteriorated on Thursday, he was rushed to MMG government hospital where he died, they said.

“He had been suffering from hypertension and also dementia. He was confined to the jail hospital since he arrived.” said D R Maurya, superintendent of Dasna jail. “On Wednesday, outside doctors and his family members visited him. Soon after this, he suffered a fit and his health deteriorated. We rushed him to MMG government hospital but he died soon.”

“He was brought in a severe condition and he was having respiratory issues. We tried to revive him but he did not survive,” said Dr Ravindra Rana, chief medical superintendent, MMG government hospital.

Maurya added that a judicial inquiry as per procedure will follow due to the death of the inmate.

The deceased was a resident of a high-rise in Indirapuram and in his neighbourhood an 8-year-old girl, a class 3 student, had gone to play out along with her friend in the afternoon of December 24, 2018. It is alleged that the man molested the minor girl in the lift between 2pm to 4pm on December 24.

A day later, girl’s parents approached the Ghaziabad police and filed a police complaint at Indirapuram police station. On the basis of the complaint, police lodged an FIR under IPC sections 354 (molestation) and 354b (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and also levied provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The man was later arrested and sent in judicial custody after he was produced before a Ghaziabad court.

