e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / 89 more test Covid-positive in Gautam Budh Nagar, district’s tally crosses 1,200

89 more test Covid-positive in Gautam Budh Nagar, district’s tally crosses 1,200

noida Updated: Jun 19, 2020 23:12 IST
Kushagra Dixit
Kushagra Dixit
Hindustantimes
         

As many as 89 persons tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Gautam Budh Nagar on Friday taking the tally of positive cases in the district to 1262.

A 24-year-old pregnant woman and a 77-year old man died in the district on Friday. Both were residents of Delhi and health department officials said their deaths have been cross-notified to the neighbouring state.

The district’s Covid-19 death toll stands at 18. Two people who had died of Covid-19 on Thursday were added to the toll on Friday. So 14,573 samples have been collected by the district administration for testing.

“ A 24-year-old Covid-19 positive pregnant woman, resident of Vikaspuri Delhi died in a private hospital in Greater Noida. She was a patient of ectopic pregnancy. A 77-year old male, resident of Sukhdev Vihar New Delhi was admitted to a private hospital in Noida. He was suffering from diabetes, hypertension, and prostatic hyperplasia. He was tested Covid-19 positive he died today. The cause of death was septic shock with respiratory failure. Both the patients were cross notified to Delhi,” said district surveillance officer, Dr Sunil Dohre.

“Total active cases in the district stand at 584. A total of 56 patients were discharged on Friday,” a senior official of the health department said. A total of 660 patients have been cured in the district so far.

Of those 56 discharged, 26 were from Sharda hospital, Greater Noida that included one senior citizen who was being treated for cancer in the hospital.

So far, 88 patients have been cross notified to other districts and states. Among them, 32 positive patients have been cross notified to Delhi, 13 to Ghaziabad, 12 to Bulandshahr, one each to Agra, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and Haryana while two each to Hapur and Aligarh, said officials.

The district’s daily health bulletin said of the 89 cases reported Friday, 81 patients had ILI ( influenza-like illness) symptoms, while four patients are contacts of people who have previously tested positive for Covid-19.

Officials said that 683 patients were screened on Friday and 15 of them were detected with fever and admitted to hospitals for treatment.

top news
‘Taught them a lesson’: PM Modi explains the big picture in stand-off with China
‘Taught them a lesson’: PM Modi explains the big picture in stand-off with China
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
BCCI to review IPL sponsorship deals including Vivo
BCCI to review IPL sponsorship deals including Vivo
‘No Indian posts occupied by China’: PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash
‘No Indian posts occupied by China’: PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
‘I’ll bat my own way, thanks’: When Hussey’s plan backfired for Dhoni
‘I’ll bat my own way, thanks’: When Hussey’s plan backfired for Dhoni
How India military stacks up vis-a-vis Chinese defence forces
How India military stacks up vis-a-vis Chinese defence forces
India-China clash: IAF Chief visits Ladakh, fighter jets moved to forward bases
India-China clash: IAF Chief visits Ladakh, fighter jets moved to forward bases
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In