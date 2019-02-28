Armed men stop car, rob family at gunpoint in Ghaziabad

A family returning late night in a car from Delhi was overpowered by a gang of three armed men near Mohan Nagar, and robbed of cash and jewellery.

The robbers also threatened to kill the two children in the car, the police said. All the three robbers were arrested by Wednesday, police officers added.

The incident took place on February 26. Deepak Dadu, a manager at an IT company and a resident of Raj Nagar Extension, along with his father, wife and two children, was returning from Delhi around 2.50am after attending a function.

As he turned his Ciaz car towards the Hindon airbase road to go to Karhera river overbridge, a silver Honda City car cornered them. “It was around 2.50am when my car was cornered and one of them asked me to roll down the window. He then pointed a gun at me and asked us to hand over cash, jewellery and other items such as debit/credit cards. All three were wielding pistols,” Dadu said.

The spot where incident took place is barely one km away from the Hindon airbase, which is on high alert, with police security on the outermost cordon.

“They threatened to shoot my children and asked us to hand over valuables. We handed over cash and jewellery to them.The entire incident took place within 1-2 minutes. Then they rushed to their car and fled. All three men were aged 20-25 years and were wearing jeans and jackets,” he added.

The family then dialled the police emergency number (100) but their call got forwarded to Delhi. They drove towards Karhera road where they found a PCR van and later went to Sahibabad police station to lodge a complaint.

“We filed a police complaint and a revised complaint was also given as the police asked us to narrate the event in detail. My entire family is terrified and shocked by the incident. It is really terrifying to think that no one is safe here, whether travelling alone or with family. Everyone who listened to our story was shocked,” Deepak added.

The police registered an FIR under section 392 (robbery) of the IPC at the Sahibabad police station. “It has come to light that similar robberies have taken place in Ghaziabad as well as Noida. A first information report has been registered,” Shlok Kumar, SP (city), said.

