e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Authority starts bonfire at night shelter among other places

Authority starts bonfire at night shelter among other places

noida Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 00:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

With a cold wave in the city, the Noida Authority said they have started lighting bonfires at the city’s only night shelter and 60 other locations for the homeless.

Noida on Thursday suffered its coldest day of the season on Thursday with the minimum temperature recorded at 4.5°C at the automatic weather station, sector 62. The city has been suffering cold wave and cold day condition since past three days.

Officials at the night shelter at Noida stadium, which can shelter 37 peopls, said they had around 16 occupants, all male, for now.

“Mere blankets won’t do now. So, about two quintals of timber was procured from the market and a bonfire was lit,” said Rahul Sharma, senior manager, Noida Authority. He said the district horticulture department would later provide them with wood.

“We have been lighting bonfires at around 60 places across all 10 work circles for the last two days. The places may vary as per requirement and the number of bonfires could also be increased as per requirements,” said Rajeev Tyagi, General Manager, Noida Authority.

top news
India wants further talks with China for ‘mutually acceptable solution’ to LAC standoff
India wants further talks with China for ‘mutually acceptable solution’ to LAC standoff
Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolts Rajasthan’s Alwar, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolts Rajasthan’s Alwar, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
Consultation with lawyers, panchayat: What farmers are planning now
Consultation with lawyers, panchayat: What farmers are planning now
‘Security, stability of Indo-Pacific vital for world’: S Jaishankar
‘Security, stability of Indo-Pacific vital for world’: S Jaishankar
‘Everything but effective probe’: Kerala CM asks PM to rein in central agencies
‘Everything but effective probe’: Kerala CM asks PM to rein in central agencies
NCB issues notice to Karan Johar over 2019’s viral party video
NCB issues notice to Karan Johar over 2019’s viral party video
‘No political party appreciates me,’ tweets Kangana, explains why
‘No political party appreciates me,’ tweets Kangana, explains why
Watch: ISRO launches India’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01
Watch: ISRO launches India’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In