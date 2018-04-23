Balraj worked as a sharpshooter for Sundar Bhati gang: UP STF

Wanted criminal Balraj Bhati, with a bounty of ₹2.5 lakh on his head, was gunned down during a police encounter on Monday in Sector 41.

It was a joint operation by the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (UP) special task force (STF), and the Noida police.

According to police officials, Bhati was wanted in multiple cases of extortion and murders. “He had a bounty of ₹1,00,000 on his head, each from the Delhi and the Haryana police, and ₹50,000 from the UP police,” said Rajiv Narayan Mishra, additional superintendent of police, UP STF.

The police have been able to identify at least 19 cases against Bhati until now and are investigating further to identify his role in other cases.

Last year, Bhati had managed to escape from the custody of the Haryana police despite getting injured in a shootout.SSP Jhajjar Satish Balan, in charge of the Gurugram STF, said that a case of attempt to murder had been registered against Bhati in Gurugram then.

UP police officials said that Bhati worked as a sharpshooter for Sundar Bhati’s gang and, after latter’s arrest, began leading the gang. They further said that Bhati had a long history of crime and had come in contact with Sundar Bhati during a jail term.

A resident of Bulandshahr, Bhati had murdered a couple over a feud related to village politics. “Locals from his village — Gulab Singh and Pappu Katar — had objected to Balraj’s friend, Jitendra, winning a village-level election by unfair means. On November 19, 2012, Bhati killed Katar and his wife by firing 140 shots at them. After that, Singh was provided police protection,” said a spokesperson for the UP STF.

However, that did not stop Bhati from killing him. “On February 17, 2014, Singh was gunned down by Bhati and Jitendra, despite the police protection. Two months later, Katar’s nephew Vipin, who was leading both the cases against Bhati in court, was also killed by Bhati and Jitendra,” said the spokesperson.

Police officials have also said that Bhati is believed to have worked as a hitman as well.

In the case of BJP leader Vijay Pandit’s murder in 2014, Bhati was also named in the FIR under Section 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy).