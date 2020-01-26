Beat policing launched in Bisrakh

noida

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 23:48 IST

The police on Sunday launched beat policing in the Bisrakh police station area. “Beat policing will improve law and order, and help in keeping a close watch on anti-social elements. This will also help in controlling crime, and in building good relations with the public,” the Noida Police said in a statement.

On January 24, Sriparna Gongulee, additional commissioner of police (crime), Gautam Budh Nagar, said the Noida Police have decided to revive the beat policing in the district to strengthen police-people communication in the traditional way. She said that constables will designated in certain areas with specific time duration.

“Beat officers meet local people, shopkeepers and others, and gather inputs. They swiftly act on the basis of inputs and this helps in preventing crimes,” she said. Once this initiative yields good results, beat policing will be launched in all of Gautam Budh Nagar.