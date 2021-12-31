e-paper
Home / Noida / Businessman alleges robbery of ₹13 lakh

Businessman alleges robbery of ₹13 lakh

noida Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 00:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Noida: A businessman from Dadri has alleged that he was robbed of ₹13 lakh by four unidentified men at gunpoint on Wednesday evening. Three teams have been formed to investigate the case, the police said.

The victim was identified as Rakesh Kumar Agrawal who was on his way to Ghaziabad when the incident took place. He owns a grain shop in Dadri. In his complaint, Agrawal has alleged that he was travelling in his Swift car and had ₹13.2 lakh with him when his car was intercepted by four men on two motorcycles in the Bisada road area. Two of the men got down from their bikes and took the bag containing the money from me, said the complainant.

The men decamped with his money after holding him at gunpoint, the police said.

“He said that the bag containing money was snatched from him. However, there was no firing involved in the incident and Agrawal did not sustain any injuries. As soon as information was shared with police, teams were rushed to the spot,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 3, Rajesh Kumar Singh.

Police officials said that based on the victim’s complaint, a case of robbery (section 392 of the Indian Penal Code) has been registered at the Dadri police station against the unidentified suspects.

A senior police official said that three teams have been formed to investigate the case. Police officials are trying to get CCTV footage from near the crime spot in order to identify the suspects who had kept their faces covered. The victim has not cast suspicions on anyone, said police.

However, a police officer who did not wish to be named said that there are inconsistencies in the statement of the victim and all possible angles, including this being an insider job, are being looked at.

