Businessmen allege robbery by men in ‘police uniform’ near Dadri toll plaza

A 25-year-old businessman from Haryana has alleged that he and his friend were robbed of their valuables by four men, two of whom were in police uniform, near the Dadri toll plaza on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, on August 23.

The police have, however, identified the alleged cops as officials of the excise department.

According to the police, the incident took place on August 23 around 8pm, while the duo was on their way from Sonepat, Haryana, to Bulandshahr.

“We came to know about the incident today. The complainants alleged that they were stopped by four men who were travelling in two cars. According to them, two of the men, who were in the second car, were dressed in police uniform. Our preliminary investigation has revealed that they were officials of the excise department,” Ram Sen Singh, station house officer(SHO), Dadri police station, said.

The complainant, Ravindra, is a resident of Bahadurgarh, Haryana, and was travelling with his friend Harendra, a resident of Bulandshahr, in a Hyundai i20 car.

“The victim and his friend further alleged that the accused held both of them hostage and took them to Bulandshahr, where they were driven around. They were finally let go near Aurangabad after almost an hour after being robbed of their valuables, including ₹1.5 lakh cash, their mobile phones and their car,” the SHO said.

The police further said that there was a delay in filing the FIR as the accused were first trying to file a complaint with the Bulandshahr police. They collected the CCTV footage from the Dadri toll plaza and reported the matter here, the Dadri police said, adding that they are now examining the CCTV footage. The SHO also said that businessman and his friends were threatened by the uniformed men to not report the matter to the police. A case has been registered under sections 364 and 394 of the Indian Penal Code.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 04:03 IST