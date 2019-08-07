CEO issues notice to officials for lack of action on waterlogging in Noida

noida

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 01:27 IST

The Noida authority chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari has issued a show-cause notice to two officials for laxity on waterlogging issues in their respective areas. She issued the show-cause notice to the senior manager for work circle two and the senior manager for the water department.

The action comes after Maheshwari inspected several areas, including sectors 71, 62, 24, 23, 33 and 56, etc. and found roadsides waterlogged. She pulled up the staff for not paying adequate attention to waterlogging issues in their respective areas. Her inspection began after there was waterlogging on Tuesday due to the heavy rain.

“If there is waterlogging along roads and traffic intersections in the future, then disciplinary action will be initiated against the responsible officials,” Maheshwari said.

The CEO also inspected parks in sectors 71, 56 and 108. She found that gardeners were not working at the Sector 71 parks and several parks were not maintained properly. She directed the horticulture department to blacklist a private contractor, who had the responsibility of maintaining Sector 71 parks. Apart from this, she also warned an assistant director of horticulture and a horticulture inspection against negligence.

The authority team accompanying the CEO found that the horticulture department staff was not doing its job properly because, in several parks in sectors 56, 71 and 108, gardeners and other staff members had not been given specific tasks for park maintenance.

The authority CEO also directed the staff to put up a board in each park detailing the name of the contractor, date of beginning work, budget, et al.

“The horticulture department will share the details of the staff appointed for park maintenance with the residents’ welfare association for accountability and to check whether the appointed staff is working at the park or not,” an authority official, not authorised to speak to the media, said.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 21:51 IST