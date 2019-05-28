Class 12 Ghaziabad student stabbed for resisting molestation of minor sister

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed on Saturday in Sahibabad when he tried to protect his younger sister from four men who were allegedly trying to molest her, said police on Monday.

The boy, a class 12 student, is currently recuperating from his injuries in a hospital.

On the basis of a complaint, meanwhile, police booked four suspects for molestation, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace and voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

The incident took place around 7.45pm on May 25 when the girl was standing outside her house and four men passed objectionable comments and teased her. Following this, her mother and brother confronted the four men, who have been named in the FIR.

“At this, they pulled out knives and attacked my son. They hit him on his head and face leaving him severely injured. He suffered injuries on forehead, nose and back of head and had to have about 18 stitches. We have now got him referred to another hospital for treatment,” girl’s father said.

On Saturday midnight the family lodged a complaint, after which the four men were booked in an FIR registered at Sahibabad police station. The cops said the suspects have been identified.

The names of the four suspects have been withheld, as police suspect some of them may be minors. As per law, identity of a juvenile suspect cannot be disclosed.

“The four men had been harassing my daughter for the past several months. On the day of the incident, my wife and my son decided to confront them but they attacked my son and fled. They are locals and have fled their homes,” he added.

The family said that the girl, a class 8 student, has not been attending school since the incident and that they will send her once the suspects are arrested.

“They are presently on the run and we have formed a team to conduct raid and arrest them at the earliest. The boy has suffered severe injuries. The family said that they have been facing this issue for a while but they did not approach police earlier. We have registered an FIR and the four men will be arrested soon,” said Shlok Kumar, superintendent of police (city).

