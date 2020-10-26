Concessionaire floats tenders for safety rigs along Yamuna Expressway

noida

GREATER NOIDA: The Jaypee Infratech Limited (JIL), the concessionaire of the Yamuna Expressway, has started the process to select a contractor who can install guard rail and crash barriers, among other safety features, on the 165km expressway that connects Greater Noida with Agra.

This is being done based on the safety audit report of the expressway by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi, which had suggested that crash barriers be installed on two sides of the divider on the expressway for safety to motorists. The audit was conducted following directions from the Supreme Court.

The JIL has invited bids from contractors or private agencies who can apply for this project, tenders for which have been advertised on JIL’s website.

“Contractors or private agencies can apply for the project till December 26, 2020. All information on this is available on www.jaypeeinfratech.com. The guard rails and metal crash barriers have to be installed on two sides of the divider,” said Anuj Jain, the interim resolution professional, in a statement via this advertisement.

According to officials of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida), once the agency is hired, the work may take up to a year.

IIT-Delhi was hired in August 2018 by Yeida to conduct a safety audit of this expressway. Following criticism from the Supreme Court on a petition seeking motorists’ safety on the expressway, the Uttar Pradesh government had, several times in the past, directed officials to beef up enforcement to contain speeding and other traffic violations, to contain the incidents of accidents and casualties on the expressway.

In a follow up to the apex court’s directions, Yeida has asked JIL to take multiple measures for passengers’ safety, including installation of metal crash barriers. As per the deadline, JIL was told to install all safety features by March-end this year.

“However Jaypee could not install all safety features so far. The metal crash barriers and guard rails are crucial for passengers’ safety because if a vehicle is met with an accident then the crash barrier can minimise the damage to a vehicle,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of Yeida.

The seven points suggested in IIT-Delhi’s safety audit report are additional signage (distance bar markings) before exit ramps, remove lane system, installation of rumble strips at entry and exit ramps, installation of crash attenuators at exit ramps, audible shoulder markings throughout corridor, removal of all signposts from the shoulders, shoulder guard rails to be reinstalled as per standard specifications, crash barriers and replacement of existing raised median (divider) with flush median, and central guard rail as per the standard.

The management of JIL could not be reached for comments despite repeated attempts.