Congress workers protest at DND flyway against Hathras gang-rape case

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 12:57 IST

A number of Congress workers are protesting at the Delhi Noida Delhi (DND) flyway against the brutal gang-rape of a Dalit woman in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. The woman succumbed to her injuries in a Delhi hospital on Tuesday.

Party workers have blocked five lanes of the Delhi-Noida side of the flyway by squatting on the road. Priyanka Gandhi, Congress general secretary, is likely to visit Hathras via DND flyway and the party workers said they wanted to meet her.

UP Congress leader Badruddin Quraishi alleged that the UP government has failed in maintaining law and order in the state and claimed that rape and murder cases are happening every day.

“We demand President’s rule in Uttar Pradesh. We also demand safety and security of victim’s kin, as in the past in UP, there were instances where rape victim’s kin have been murdered. The government should also give decent compensation to the family,” he said.

Manoj Chaudhry, Gautam Budh Nagar Congress president, said the party workers have gathered to demand justice for the rape and murder victim.

Ganesh Saha, DCP traffic Noida, said the police have reserved one lane for two-wheelers and two lanes for four-wheelers for Delhi-Noida traffic. “The traffic is moving slow but there is no jam,” he said.