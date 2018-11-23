Cop’s son allegedly shoots woman friend in Noida hotel, commits suicide

A 22-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after shooting and injuring his 19-year-old woman friend in a hotel room in Sector 63 on Thursday, police said. The man’s family, however, said he is being framed.

Maintaining that they are yet to ascertain the reason behind the incident, police said they have recovered the gun — with another round stuck in the barrel -- used in the crime. The presence of the gun, police said, indicates that the attacked was planned.

Circle officer 2, Rajeev Kumar Singh, said, “It seems that the duo entered into a heated argument, following which Yadav shot her and hanged himself. The reason behind the dispute is unclear at the moment and we hope to get clarity once the woman recuperates.”

“The victim’s body has been sent for autopsy. No complaint regarding the incident has been made yet but we are looking into it,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, the woman – who was shot on the chest with a countrymade pistol – was rushed to the district hospital, which then referred her to Safadarjung Hospital in Delhi. The woman’s family members said she is currently in the intensive care unit of the hospital and her condition is critical.

The incident came to light around 12.30pm, when the receptionist of the Terrene Empire hotel heard commotion on the second floor. “We heard loud noises from the second floor. When we went upstairs to check, we saw that the room had been locked from the inside. We could hear the woman shouting for help from inside the washroom,” said Subhas, the receptionist.

After swinging into action and getting the 19-year-old girl out of the room through a window, the hotel staff peeped inside the room to find the man, identified as Mohit Yadav, hanging from the ceiling fan. “We broke the door and got him down, following which we informed the police. He was, however, dead by then,” Subhas said.

The hotel staff maintained that the duo – who booked the room till evening -- had checked into the hotel around 10.15am.

Alleging foul play, Yadav’s family said he was a victim of a larger conspiracy. “My brother is being blamed for shooting the woman. However, we checked the hotel CCTV footage, which shows a third person helping them check in. The man is seen leaving soon after but no one is able to tell us who he is,” said Jitendra Yadav, the deceased’s cousin and CISF personnel.

Accusing the hotel staff of covering up the incident, he said that the Yadav family is yet to file a police complaint and they are waiting for Yadav’s father, a constable stationed in Baghpat, to arrive in Noida.

Hailing from Bulandshahr, Yadav -- the oldest of three siblings -- had allegedly befriended the woman at a private coaching institute in Ghaziabad, where they were both preparing for police entrance exams.

The woman’s father, who runs a small business in Ghaziabad, said, “She left home around 9am to go for coaching. We had no idea that she was elsewhere. Around 2 pm, we got a call about the incident.” The family however denied any knowledge of her friendship with Yadav.

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 08:38 IST