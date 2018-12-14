Delhi-Noida traffic cops brainstorm for solutions after massive snarls

Residents of Noida and Delhi faced over four-hour long traffic jams on Wednesday evening as well as Thursday morning, after vehicles broke down near Kalindi Kunj on the DelhiNoida border.

The snarl started on the Delhi to Noida side of the Mahamaya flyover after three buses broke down on the road on Wednesday evening. The tailbacks spilled over to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway till the Delhi Noida Direct Flyway through Noida or Chilla Gate, bringing traffic on these stretches to a halt as well.

On Wednesday evening, the traffic volume was expected to be high owing to several weddings in Noida and Greater Noida. The unavailability of traffic personnel on both sides of the border made a bad situation worse. Vehicles remained stuck from around 8pm till about midnight.

“Delhi has a traffic signal near Kalindi Kunj, so there is no permanent deployment of staff there. By the time their personnel came, vehicles had already piled up. It also became difficult to send a crane to the spot to shift the broken down buses because of the long queue of vehicles,” Ravindra Vashishth, traffic inspector, said.

The fallout of the snarl was also felt on social media with commuters complaining about their plight and Delhi and Noida police issuing traffic alerts on Twitter.

Although Wednesday’s traffic mess was somehow managed, a repeat of it was seen on Thursday morning, this time after a dumper and a car met with an accident on the stretch. This mammoth jam continued over three hours, traffic personnel said.

Two massive jams on two consecutive days had officers of the Noida and Delhi traffic police brainstorming for solutions.

During the meeting in Noida on Thursday morning, teams decided to deploy at least one personnel permanently on both sides of the border and to also ensure that a crane is available nearby on both sides. Recurrent jams are usually due to breakdown of vehicles along this road, police said.

“Movement near Kalindi Kunj is often hampered due to breakdown of vehicles. On Wednesday evening, three buses broke down a little ahead of each other, leading to a complete disruption of traffic for hours. Our staff had to manage traffic on both sides of the road,” Anil Kumar Jha, superintendent of police (traffic), Noida, said.

He added that the three-lane road near Kalindi Kunj is not wide enough to handle the increasing traffic load between the two cities.

Noida authority refused comment on the issue.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 12:31 IST