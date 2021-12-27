Doctor’s kin allege assault by patient’s family in sector 20

noida

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 23:55 IST

The family of a doctor has alleged that they were assaulted by the relatives of a patient who had come to their clinic in sector 20 for consultation on December 24. A probe in the matter is underway, police said.

The incident came to light on Saturday when a complaint in the matter was filed by the family with sector 20 police.

“The patient had been complaining of vaginal bleeding for the past two months and was undergoing treatment at our clinic. She had been advised an ultrasound which was conducted on December 24, when she visited us. After studying the ultrasound, my mother (the doctor) advised her to get a DC (Dilation and Curettage) based on the findings of the ultrasound,” said Sheena Sharma, the complainant in the case.

She said that the woman and her husband left but came back the next day with other relatives and misbehaved with the staff and doctors at the clinic in which the complainant’s in-laws were manhandled and sustained injuries.

“They claimed that they were associated with a prominent news channel and threatened to get the clinic shut down. They broke windows of the clinic and tampered with the machines. My father-in-law tried to talk to them 7, but they kept misbehaving with us, after which we called the police,” said Sharma.

The family shared the ordeal on social media as well and claimed that police were delaying in registering their case. However, based on their complaint, an NCR was registered at the sector 20 police station under sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 ( Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code against the woman, her husband and other relatives.

Videos of the incident show the suspects misbehaving with police personnel, who arrived at the scene.

Police officials have denied delays in the matter and said that a probe in the matter is underway.

“The suspects have been identified and we are looking into the case. Due action will be taken soon,” said station house officer of sector 20 police station, RK Singh.