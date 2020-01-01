‘Doctored’ videos of Gautam Budh Nagar SSP go viral; probe on

noida

The Noida Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly circulating “doctored” obscene videos clips concerning Gautam Budh Nagar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vaibhav Krishna.

The SSP on Wednesday held a press conference in which he said the videos were doctored and that it was part of a “larger conspiracy” to tarnish his image after the police busted certain “serious” criminal cases recently.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IT Act at Sector 20 police station.

Earlier on Wednesday Alok Singh, Inspector General (Meerut Range), said that he has come to know about the matter through media sources.

“I have asked the Gautam Budh Nagar SSP about the matter. He has denied the allegations. I have directed Noida police to register an FIR and probe the matter,” he said.

“I received the information that my image has been used in some videos which are viral over the social media. I saw these videos and believe that this is part of a larger conspiracy to tarnish my image. We have recently submitted a detailed report on the investigation of some sensitive cases related to Gautam BUdh Nagar and reports of some other districts have also been submitted to the UP CM’s office in November. Police have also busted several criminal nexus that were operational in Noida,” SSP Krishna said.“We have also worked out serious corruption cases and against organised gangs. It appears some people, disturbed with the police action, have tried to create this doctored videos. The entire incident will be investigated.”

The SSP did not name a particular case or any person he believed to be involved in the “doctoring” of the video.

He added that Sector 20 police have registered a case under section 67 and 67(e) of the Information Technology Act against unknown persons.

“We will request IG Meerut Zone to transfer the investigation of this case outside Gautam Budh Nagar for the probe to be free and fair. The police will dig out the root of this crime and arrest all the people involved in this,” he said.