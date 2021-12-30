Eight of gang involved in stealing luxury cars nabbed in Noida

noida

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 00:05 IST

Noida: Eight members of an interstate gang involved in stealing high-end vehicles in the national capital region (NCR) and selling them in different states were arrested on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday from Sector 61. Ten stolen vehicles were recovered from them, the police said.

Police officials said that the group was nabbed from near Shopprix mall. “One of the suspects was an expert at breaking into luxury cars using a key scanning technology. They all had different expertise and were responsible for different sets of cars. They mostly targeted high-end cars and SUVs in various parts of Delhi-NCR,” said Luv Kumar, joint commissioner of police (law and order), Gautam Budh Nagar.

According to the police, five more members of the gang in different states like Gujarat, J&K, and Uttarakhand have been identified and a search is on for them. The officials said that the gang had been active for the past at least six months and involved in dozens of thefts.

The officials said that the interstate gang would often sell stolen vehicles to connections in Uttarakhand and Gujarat.

“Some of their contacts would purchase old cars or vehicles involved in accidents, and then the gang would use those engine, chassis or registration numbers for the stolen vehicles and sell them further after obtaining new registration certificates,” said Kumar.

The police said that Toyota Fortuners were being sold for ₹4 lakh, Innova for ₹2 lakh, Renault Duster for ₹1.5 lakh and Maruti Swift for ₹1 lakh, among others.

Of the 10 cars recovered from them, three have been traced to stolen vehicle cases from Noida while the rest are being identified. Police also recovered ₹2 lakh cash, scanners, 74 key fobs, fake RCs, media stickers, fake ID cards, car accessories and tools from the suspects.

All the suspects have a criminal history of theft, said the police. They were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.