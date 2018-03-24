Ensure Noida does not turn into a shanty town, says MP Sharma

Mahesh Sharma, Member of Parliament, Gautam Budh Nagar, met Noida authority officials on Saturday morning to discuss urban infrastructure and asked them to ensure that Noida did not turn into a slum town.

“While Mumbai now has 54% of its area covered by slums, Noida already has 36% of its area occupied by slums. Let us ensure that this bustling metropolis does not turn into a city of shanties,” Sharma said.

He instructed officials to review encroachments and suggested that they be divided into two categories — those that had received compensation and those that had not.

Sharma also discussed ongoing projects and a few complaints from residents with the officials.

“Ensure that all pending complaints are addressed and minor issues, including road repair, poles and trees obstructing the way, and potholes are taken care of. We will review these in the next three months. Also decide which nodal officer will be answerable to the people for these issues,” Sharma told the officials, while pulling them up for missing deadlines.

Other important issues discussed during the meeting included road projects, and maintenance of parks and government quarters.

Among the road projects, the MP especially discussed the one-way Udyog Marg and Harola Road and the fact that traffic continued to move in both directions.

“Road maintenance work must also be done carefully. With repeated repair, the road level is higher than that of houses. This will create waterlogging issues during the monsoon,” added Sharma.

He also said that the parks across the city needed to be maintained with more eco-friendly additions, so that they are prepared to host events. This comes in the light of a big event planned for April 14 at Rose Garden, Amitabh Bachchan Park.

The meeting was attended by all senior officials of the Noida authority, including the chairman and chief executive officer, Alok Tandon.

“We will comply with all the directions and will be ready for the review in three months. We will ensure that all road and infrastructure projects are monsoon-ready,” Tandon said