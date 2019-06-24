Fake call centre busted in Noida, 9 arrested for duping people on pretext of loan approval

Nine persons were arrested by the Phase 3 police on Saturday after a fake call centre operating in Noida Sector 63, allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing loans approvals, was busted.

The owner of the establishment is on the run.

According to police officers, they had received a complaint that a finance firm, Navjeevan Info Solution Private Limited, being operated from A-block of Sector 63, was allegedly duping people.

“It was a finance firm which also had a call centre. They would dupe customers by pretending to get loans approved and then charging them with various fees but no loans were being processed,” Gautam Budh Nagar senior superintendent of police Vaibhav Krishna said.

The owner was identified as Nazar Nawaz, from Meerut. Police said all suspects are from Meerut and are graduates and in their twenties. They were all known to each other, the police added.

“The company would put up ads and also obtain customer data from various online portals. For authenticity, they would use proper letterheads, etc. Customers would contact them to get loans. The accused had various slabs according to which they would charge their victims,” said the SSP.

For loans of Rs 1lakh to Rs 9 lakhs, the suspects would allegedly charge Rs 3,500 as file charges while for loans of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore, the suspects would allegedly charge Rs 4,130. In addition, they would allegedly charge a processing fee of Rs 12,430 to get the loan passed, the police said.

Some people were also duped on the pretext of providing job opportunities. Police said the suspects have allegedly duped hundreds of people in the past one year and have minted at least Rs 15lakh- Rs 20 lakh.

“The company had 10 employees, nine of whom have been arrested. The owner will also be arrested soon. They were all aware of the fraud that was going on and were employed on a salary basis. Besides the nine arrested employees, one employee had joined only a day back and was not aware of what was going on. He was not arrested. Another had come there for an interview and was not arrested either,” Krishna said.

Police recovered Rs 90,000, along with 19 mobile phones, two cars, various stationery items, loan sanction forms, stamps and files, among other paraphernalia.

Officers said the bank accounts used for transactions by the firm will now be frozen. The suspects were produced before a magistrate and sent to jail.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 15:06 IST