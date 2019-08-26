e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 26, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Aug 26, 2019

Fire breaks out at Noida’s Spice Mall, fire tenders at spot

A fire broke out at Noida’s Spice Mall in Sector 25. Firefighting operations are underway.

noida Updated: Aug 26, 2019 15:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(HT Photo )
         

A fire broke out at Noida’s Spice mall on Monday afternoon and fire fighters were rushed to the spot. Details are awaited.

The fire started from the top floor restaurant, Legend, of the shopping mall and thick smoke could be seen billowing from the building.

Located in Noida’s Sector 25, around 25 kms from Delhi, the mall is located opposite Noida cricket stadium.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 14:59 IST

tags
more from noida
top news
    trending topics
    INX media caseP. V. SindhuMother TeresaGoogle NestAnupam KherJasprit BumrahUPSC Recruitment 2019Kareena Kapoor Khan
    don't miss