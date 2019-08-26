Fire breaks out at Noida’s Spice Mall, fire tenders at spot

noida

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 15:10 IST

A fire broke out at Noida’s Spice mall on Monday afternoon and fire fighters were rushed to the spot. Details are awaited.

The fire started from the top floor restaurant, Legend, of the shopping mall and thick smoke could be seen billowing from the building.

Located in Noida’s Sector 25, around 25 kms from Delhi, the mall is located opposite Noida cricket stadium.

