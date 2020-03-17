e-paper
Forest dept may shut Okhla sanctuary in wake of Covid-19

noida Updated: Mar 17, 2020 21:03 IST
The Gautam Budh Nagar forest department is likely to shut the Okhla Bird Sanctuary as a precautionary measure in the wake of the 2019 novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, officials said Tuesday.

According to forest officials, a decision in this regard is likely within the next two days. Officials said at least 50 people have been visiting the sanctuary every day, while there is also some infrastructure development work going on inside the premises.

“We are of the view that the sanctuary must be shut for a while as this would minimise the chances of spreading the virus. There are similar decisions being taken in other states as a precautionary measure. The Okhla sanctuary receives several visitors, birders and joggers every day. And even though it’s a large area, we don’t want to take any chance with the well-being of the people,” PK Srivastava, divisional forest officer (DFO), Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

Officials said many social functions that entail large gatherings such as the International Day of the Forest, to be held on March 21, are also being postponed.

Officials said face masks, hand sanitisers, liquid soaps, etc., will be provided to workers engaged for the infrastructure work inside the sanctuary.

“There are several workers engaged for contractual work at sanctuary. Even though the area of the park is large, we see a number of birders and general visitors every day. A decision on the shutdown is likely to follow in the next two days,” Arvind Mishra, regional forest office, Okhla park, said.

According to officials, the park saw 25,130 Indian and 110 international visitors in the last birding season of 2018-19, against 24,725 Indians and 108 international visitors a year before that.

The total revenue generated for the year 2018-19 was ₹7,98,000. The city’s only eco-sensitive zone, the Okhla Sanctuary spreads across 400 hectares and is home to over 300 species of migratory and resident birds.

