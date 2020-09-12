e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Four of gang try to steal money from ATM in Noida, one nabbed

Four of gang try to steal money from ATM in Noida, one nabbed

noida Updated: Sep 12, 2020 22:49 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Tanmayee Tyagi
         

A man in his late twenties was arrested by Noida police on Saturday morning for allegedly attempting to cut open an ATM in Sector 126 following an “encounter”. Three of his accomplices are still on the run, the police said.

The suspect was identified as one Tahir Husain, who if from Haryana. According to police officers, he and his three accomplices were in the middle of cutting open an ATM at a kiosk in Raipur village in Sector 126 when they were intercepted by a PCR team. The Expressway police station team had received a tip about the suspects trying to steal an ATM.

“As soon as they saw the police movement, the suspects tied to flee in their Santro car. When the PCR started following them, they abandoned their vehicle and started running on foot. A team from Sector 49 police station, that was out working on a different lead, came across the suspects. In a joint effort of police from both stations, the suspects were chased, and after feeling cornered, they started firing at the police team. Husain was injured in the retaliatory firing, while the others managed to escape,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Kumar Ranvijay Singh.

The police suspect that the remaining suspects may have gone to Haryana via Delhi. Husain was taken to the district hospital for treatment.

ADCP Singh said the four suspects are a part of an inter-state ATM theft gang. “They have been involved in many ATM thefts across various states, and we suspect that they were also behind the attempt to steal an ATM from Harola village on September 1. The modus operandi in the two cases is very similar as gas cutters were being used in the same fashion in the two cases,” said the ADCP. On the night of September 1, an another ATM was taken from Ghaziabad’s Vasundhra, but the gang’s involvement in that incident is yet to be established, the police said.

A country-made pistol, Santro car, gas cutters and other tools were recovered by the police.

On September 5, two men from a different gang were arrested by the Noida police in connection with an ATM theft from Gijhore village on August 16.

top news
Serum Institute to resume Covid-19 vaccine trial after DGCI gives nod
Serum Institute to resume Covid-19 vaccine trial after DGCI gives nod
Sonia Gandhi to travel outside India for medical check-up with Rahul
Sonia Gandhi to travel outside India for medical check-up with Rahul
Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav named in Delhi riots supplementary charge sheet
Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav named in Delhi riots supplementary charge sheet
Afghanistan’s soil shouldn’t be used for anti-India activities: Jaishankar
Afghanistan’s soil shouldn’t be used for anti-India activities: Jaishankar
Antarctica is still free of Covid-19. Can it stay that way?
Antarctica is still free of Covid-19. Can it stay that way?
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
Kangana shares meme on Twitter. Uddhav is depicted as Ravana
Kangana shares meme on Twitter. Uddhav is depicted as Ravana
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In