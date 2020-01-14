e-paper
Gang of four held for stealing cars, gadgets in Noida

noida Updated: Jan 14, 2020 23:38 IST
HT Correspondent
A gang of four alleged robbers was nabbed by the Sector 39 police Tuesday morning in connection with several vehicles and electronics items’ robberies and in the district. Some of the stolen goods have been recovered, said the police.

Suspects Sumit Kumar, Manish Bansal and Ajay Sharma are from Baghpat while Kuldeep is from Ghaziabad. All are in their twenties.

As per police, they had allegedly robbed a cab driver of his vehicle on December 30, 2019. “They had booked a Swift Dzire car belonging to a private cab aggregator from near the Botanical Garden metro station. However, the ride had not been booked on the aggregator’s platform. After a while, they robbed the driver of his phone and car after assaulting him and then dumped him at a desolate point under the Sector 39 police jurisdiction,” said Shraddha Narendra Pandey, circle officer-1, Noida.

A case of robbery was registered in this regard at the Sector 39 police station. The four were arrested from near the Shashi crossing following tip-offs, said the police.

Police said the suspects were allegedly involved in more than a dozen thefts and robberies in the district. They would allegedly rob passersby of valuables at gunpoint and would also steal phones and motorcycles.

“They were active in NCR, as well as Haryana. Sumit has 10 to 12 cases against him and has been active for years. The others are relatively new. We suspect they may be involved in more cases and we are working on finding those out,” said Pandey.

A stolen car, a tractor, two motorcycles, three stolen gold chains, five mobile phones and a countrymade pistol were recovered.

All four were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.

