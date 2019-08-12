Gautam Budh Nagar celebrates Eid peacefully

noida

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 00:43 IST

Gautam Budh Nagar celebrated Eid on Monday peacefully amid heavy deployment of police. District administration along with the police personnel were present in big numbers at various locations in the district to ensure safe and peaceful Eid celebration.

Heavy police presence was witnessed in Sector 20, phase 2 and 41 and Dadari area among others.

The district magistrate and senior superintendent of police also visited various areas to celebrate with people. “We ensured that the festival was celebrated peacefully. Administration and police officers have been working hard to ensure that people celebrate the festival without any hassles. Deployment of traffic police was done in such a way that no congestion takes places anywhere,” Vaibhav Krishna, senior superintendent of police, said.

Around 800 policemen were on duty on the occasion of Eid. Multiple police patrolling teams were seen taking rounds in areas close to mosques where people offered namaz.

The district magistrate had held a detailed meeting with all the concerned departments to discuss the preparations for the occasion on Saturday.

All the senior administration officials including sub-divisional magistrates and additional district magistrates were asked to visit places where people gathered to pray or to celebrate the festival.

‘Every festival gives out a message of peace, love and harmony. All the festivals showcase the diversity of our country. An appropriate number of policemen were deployed to maintain law and order,” BN Singh, DM said while addressing people.

The food and safety department also has been conducting various inspections of sweets shops and general stores to ensure that no poor quality eatables are sold on the occasion of Eid and Raksha Bandhan. In a two day drive, officials had collected multiple samples of sweets and other milk products at random from the outlets and send them for tests.

