e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Gautam Budh Nagar: Two more test positive for Covid-19, 59 active cases

Gautam Budh Nagar: Two more test positive for Covid-19, 59 active cases

noida Updated: Apr 19, 2020 23:27 IST
Preety Acharya
Preety Acharya
Hindustantimes
         

As two more people from the district tested positive for Coronavirus disease, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases to 97 by Sunday evening, the district health department said it will start conducting rapid antibody tests (RAT) in the 30 hot spots to speedily assess the number of suspected cases.

The two identified persons include a 12-year-old girl from Sector 8, who has been admitted to Sharda Hospital, and 40-year-old man from the Kendriya Vihar 2, who has been admitted at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences.

Though officials were yet to ascertain the source of infection for either of the patients, health officials, since April 8, have shifted hundreds of people from the slums in Sector 8 and 5 to government quarantine centres as a precautionary measure. The step was taken after four persons, with one linked to Ceasefire, tested positive for Covid-19 in the Sector 5 JJ Colony.

The girl, a resident of the slums in Sector 8, was confirmed as infected in her second test which was conducted as she was symptomatic.

Meanwhile, the district administration has decided to start conducting rapid antibody tests—a supplementary tool which detects Covid antibodies in the bloodstream in about 15 minutes as opposed to the 24- to 48-hour testing time for the Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) molecular tests—to speedily assess cluster spread. However, RAT is known to show negative result during the initial stage of the infection.

The district has received 1,000 RAT kits. Officials said they would go in vans to conduct random testing of suspects in and around hot spots.

Meanwhile, GIMS has come up with a Covid triage kiosk with cubicles for doctors so they can talk to the patient through microphones, reducing the risk of contracting infection.

“With this system in place, the doctor can observe patient at close quarters and ensure there is no communication gap. It will also help in keeping the medical staff safe. We are expecting that the initiative will help us in creating a better system to fight Covid-19,” GIMS director Dr Rakesh Gupta said.

As on Sunday evening, there were a total of 4,212 cluster containment teams in the district, 4,15,369 houses had been surveyed and 13,24,278 persons screened. The health department had notified 1,967 travellers and 1,119 people were under surveillance. A total of 2,289 samples had been collected.

Currently, there are 59 active Covid-19 cases in the district.

top news
‘Limited toilets, no tobacco’: Parliament offices to open on Monday
‘Limited toilets, no tobacco’: Parliament offices to open on Monday
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
Khalilzad reaches out to Jaishankar on troubled Afghan peace process
Khalilzad reaches out to Jaishankar on troubled Afghan peace process
Delhi Health Bulletin on April 19, 2020:Capital’s 110 new Covid-19 cases take count to 2,003
Delhi Health Bulletin on April 19, 2020:Capital’s 110 new Covid-19 cases take count to 2,003
PM Modi applauds small traders who kept supply chain intact amid lockdown
PM Modi applauds small traders who kept supply chain intact amid lockdown
No decision yet on resuming passenger flights post lockdown: Hardeep Puri
No decision yet on resuming passenger flights post lockdown: Hardeep Puri
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
Covid lockdown easing: What’s allowed from April 20? Here’s the full list
Covid lockdown easing: What’s allowed from April 20? Here’s the full list
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

Noida News