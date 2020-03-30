GB Nagar administration caps price of all essential commodities

noida

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 22:22 IST

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has capped the prices of all essential commodities such as flour, grains, pulses, spices etc. to keep vendors from overcharging residents during the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 24, had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown till April 14 to curb the spread of coronavirus. The district administration has issued a list of prices for basic items and prices will be applicable for the lockdown period.

“The prices were decided after taking suggestions from the various market committees in the district as well a review of prices in other districts and blocks,” read the order from district magistrate BN Singh.

The administration has been constantly monitoring the situation and taking action against people who are either hoarding goods or increasing the prices of essential items or selling them in black. The district magistrate had formed 30 teams to carry out inspections and act against the violators. Several shops have been fined for violations in the last week while more than 85 have been inspected so far.

Four pharmacies had also been booked under the Beta 2 police station area on Sunday under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, for allegedly selling sanitisers at a price higher that the specified MRP (maximum retail price) even though they are now listed under essential goods.

The primary fruit and vegetable market of Phase 2 is supplying essential items through 500 vehicles to various parts of the city on a daily basis. Each vehicle also carries the rate list at which items and produce are to be sold. The administration has also urged the public to buy these items only at the designated prices.

Singh said the administration will continue to monitor the situation and take action against people not following orders.

“The prices are for shops and vendors selling these products in loose. The idea is to ensure that people have access to affordable commodities,” Singh said.

The cost of a kilo of flour will be between ₹28-30, rice between ₹30-35, salt between ₹15-20, and sugar between ₹38-40, among others. Similarly one kilo of potato, bottle gourd, cauliflower and tomato will cost ₹30, onion ₹35, oranges ₹60, and bananas₹50 per dozen.

Residents have welcomed the administration’s new move.

“This will ensure that we don’t have pay inflated rates for essential items. More than that, it will make goods accessible to even low-income families who are currently having trouble procuring such necessities. Branded products are already being sold at prices higher than the given MRPs,” KK Jain, secretary general, Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Associations, said.

People had earlier alleged that prices had increased as soon as the crisis had started.

“Following the order, prices have gone down and its effectiveness is visible. Potatoes are now down to ₹30 and so are tomatoes. There is a slight increase in the prices of a couple of fruits and vegetables but even that is not by a large margin,” Amit Gupta, a resident of Sector 77, said.

The administration along with the police department is constantly surveying the situation and necessary legal action is being taken.

A grocery shop owner from Gaur City 1, Manoj Kumar, was arrested by the Bisrakh police Monday for allegedly selling goods at increased rates. He was booked under relevant sections of the Essential Commodities Act.