Ghaziabad: One hurt, two dead as speeding car hits onlookers in Loni

Two men were killed while another was injured when a speeding car hit people who were standing along their bikes on a road in Tronica City area of Ghaziabad on Friday afternoon.

The police said that the car driver was inebriated and fled the spot following the incident.

According to the victim’s family, Deepak, 33, and his cousin Sonu, 32, were standing alongside their bike, which was parked on the main road leading to gate number 2 of Tronica City on Friday afternoon.

“A speeding Swift car hit a bike and a man some distance away and continued at a high speed towards the bike of my brothers. The driver was speeding and dragged the two of them, along with the bike, for nearly 100 metres from the spot. They both sustained severe injuries and were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead,” Tinku, younger brother of Deepak, said.

Deepak and Sonu used to operate dhabas in Loni and were heading home to Mandola when the incident took place, around 3.30pm, on the day of Holi.

“The man who was standing along the first bike that was hit by the speeding car was also injured and rushed to the hospital. When the car came to a halt, two persons were found inside the car and it was driven by one Sachin Tyagi of Panchlok locality. He tried to put the blame on his cousin for driving the car rashly but some of our acquaintances at the nearby dhaba saw Tyagi driving the car,” Tinku said.

The two injured victims, Deepak and Sonu, were declared dead at a hospital in Loni. Their families have filed a complaint against Sachin Tyagi and an FIR under sections of rash and negligent driving, causing death due to negligence and causing grievous hurt was registered.

The police said that the car was driven by Tyagi and he has been absconding since the incident.

“Tyagi was driving the car and is it also suspected that he was in an inebriated state. He is absconding but our teams will nab him soon. An FIR is also registered against him and his car was seized. He is said to be a local video journalist and had also put a sticker of his channel on his car,” Brijesh Kumar Singh, circle officer (Loni), said.