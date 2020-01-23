GIMS starts private wards for ₹1,000 a day, private OPD on cards

noida

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 20:20 IST

The multi-specialty Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) hospital in Greater Noida, which already has 300 beds in the general ward, has started private wards for a charge of ₹1,000 a day.

GIMS director Dr Rakesh Gupta said the facility was started with an aim to provide excellent care to the affluent class.

“It will offer single and double-bed rooms to cater to 20 patients, with excellent facilities and ambience at a very reasonable charge of ₹1,000 per day with special emphasis on making patients feel at home — they can also stay with their family members,” he said.

Dr Gupta said the private wards have 12 rooms, in which four are of single occupancy and the others are of double occupancy. “The GIMS has provided state-of-the-art infrastructure and round-the-clock nursing staff for this ward. Our highly qualified faculty and consultants will make hourly rounds in this ward,” he said.

He further said on the lines of the All India Institute of Medical Science, Delhi, GIMS will soon start a private out-patient department (OPD). “We are trying to increase the number of specialists at our hospital. I hope within three months, GIMS, too, will have a private OPD for patients,” he said.

Currently, GIMS is a 300-bed multi-specialty hospital which facilitates equitable access to quality health care through a revamped health care system, targeted outreach services and involvement of community and local bodies.

It also offers super specialty consultations, modular operation theatres, physiotherapy centres, high-class laboratories and radiology services with recent technologies, including PCR, DNA, RNA Quantification, 24-hour emergency and blood bank, besides other health care facilities, to approximately 1,500 patients daily.

The hospital also offers diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy, laparoscopic surgeries and joint replacements.

The GIMS director said to further improve patient care, the institute has initiated the process for gaining recognition in order to start postgraduate courses in different streams. “We have applied for 25 seats in five streams. The team of National Board of Examination (NBE) inspected the institute last week and permitted us to start Diplomate of National Board (DNB) courses in paediatrics for four candidates and in gynaecology for two candidates. The other teams will visit the institute soon to provide permission for the remaining specialties of medicine, surgery and anesthesia,” he said.