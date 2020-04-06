Greater Noida contributes for fight against Covid-19

noida

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 23:11 IST

Several multi-nationals and infrastructure majors in the district have extended monetary and charitable help to the government and marginal sections of the society as the country braces to bear the impact of the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The Greater Noida authority chief executive officer (CEO) Narendra Bhooshan, who is also the CEO and managing director of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Limited (DMIC IITGNL) said that they have contributed ₹1.85 crore towards the fight against Covid-19 pandemic in India.

“We have given ₹95 lakh to the PMCares fund and ₹90 lakh to the UP Chief Minister Distress Relief Funds. We have exhausted our entire corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund,” Bhooshan said.

The CEO has appealed to all stakeholders including mobile makers, corporate houses and other businessman to come forward to contribute in this time of crisis.

Apart from this Oppo, a mobile manufacturing company, has also donated ₹50 lakh towards the UP Chief Minister Distress Relief Fund to be used for Covid-19 measures being taken by the state government.

Officials said that the Greater Noida authority, like other government bodies, is making all efforts to take steps to contain the spread of Covid-19 by conducting regular sanitisation drives in sectors, villages and other public spaces people visit for procuring essentials.

“We are conducting sanitization drives in all markets, government offices, shops, community halls and villages to check further spread of Covid-19 in the district,” said Bhooshan.

The authority has also decided to distribute masks to the needy who cannot purchase it on their own.

“We have been distributing food to migrant daily wagers, their dependents and people from other economically weaker sections of the society so that they do not starve. Our volunteers and at least 500 staff members are engaged in daily distribution of food to needy staying at construction sites, slums and other areas of the city,” said an official requesting anonymity.

Of the 58 cases of Covid-19 in Gautam Budh Nagar district, which includes Greater Noida, 39 are directly or indirectly linked with fire safety solutions company Ceasefire. Fear of community spread in the district heightened when the domestic help of a Ceasefire company employee, along with three of her family members, tested positive for Covid-19 late Friday.