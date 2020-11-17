Greater Noida: Underpass proposed at Kisan Chowk

noida

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 23:16 IST

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority has decided to build an underpass at Kisan Chowk to make the busy intersection in Greater Noida West free of traffic congestion. The authority has asked RITES, an engineering consultancy company of the central government, to submit a report about this project.

The authority has decided to build an underpass after thousands of commuters demanded for a solution to the issue of traffic jam that troubles people daily.

“RITES has prepared a presentation about ways to decongest the traffic intersection. It will give its presentation next week. The presentation has details about the volume of vehicular pressure at this intersection and how an underpass will ease out the traffic pangs. Then we will prepare a detailed project report to take the project to the next stage,” said Samakant Srivastava, general manager of Greater Noida authority.

According to a preliminary survey done by the Greater Noida authority during peak hours, at least 25,000 motorists witness huge traffic congestion. The survey said that around 1.50 lakh commuters use this stretch daily facing traffic congestion at Kisan Chowk, where Noida’s Master Plan-III road meets 130-metre wide road of Greater Noida. This intersection witnesses commuters who travel from Noida and Greater Noida to Ghaziabad and other areas, said the officials.

The underpass will be made on the road that connects Greater Noida West with Ghaziabad.

“The proposed underpass will be built on the Greater Noida West-Ghaziabad stretch so that the 130-metre wide road that connects Noida with Greater Noida West going towards Dadri becomes signal free. Once the underpass becomes operational, the commuters will travel seamlessly without facing any congestion at this junction,” said Srivastava.

Greater Noida West, earlier known as Noida Extension, is home to dozens of newly built group housing complexes. The region spread over around 4,000 hectares is going to house at least 4 lakh flats once all group housing complexes will be occupied. The authority survey states that in future the traffic pressure will further rise. The underpass project will help in easing out the traffic congestion, said the officials.