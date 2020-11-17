e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Greater Noida: Underpass proposed at Kisan Chowk

Greater Noida: Underpass proposed at Kisan Chowk

noida Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 23:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority has decided to build an underpass at Kisan Chowk to make the busy intersection in Greater Noida West free of traffic congestion. The authority has asked RITES, an engineering consultancy company of the central government, to submit a report about this project.

The authority has decided to build an underpass after thousands of commuters demanded for a solution to the issue of traffic jam that troubles people daily.

“RITES has prepared a presentation about ways to decongest the traffic intersection. It will give its presentation next week. The presentation has details about the volume of vehicular pressure at this intersection and how an underpass will ease out the traffic pangs. Then we will prepare a detailed project report to take the project to the next stage,” said Samakant Srivastava, general manager of Greater Noida authority.

According to a preliminary survey done by the Greater Noida authority during peak hours, at least 25,000 motorists witness huge traffic congestion. The survey said that around 1.50 lakh commuters use this stretch daily facing traffic congestion at Kisan Chowk, where Noida’s Master Plan-III road meets 130-metre wide road of Greater Noida. This intersection witnesses commuters who travel from Noida and Greater Noida to Ghaziabad and other areas, said the officials.

The underpass will be made on the road that connects Greater Noida West with Ghaziabad.

“The proposed underpass will be built on the Greater Noida West-Ghaziabad stretch so that the 130-metre wide road that connects Noida with Greater Noida West going towards Dadri becomes signal free. Once the underpass becomes operational, the commuters will travel seamlessly without facing any congestion at this junction,” said Srivastava.

Greater Noida West, earlier known as Noida Extension, is home to dozens of newly built group housing complexes. The region spread over around 4,000 hectares is going to house at least 4 lakh flats once all group housing complexes will be occupied. The authority survey states that in future the traffic pressure will further rise. The underpass project will help in easing out the traffic congestion, said the officials.

top news
Indo-US ties will pick up, Joe Biden no stranger to India: S Jaishankar
Indo-US ties will pick up, Joe Biden no stranger to India: S Jaishankar
Biden fears more people may die from Covid-19 as Trump delays transition
Biden fears more people may die from Covid-19 as Trump delays transition
Should India procure Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine? Govt to deliberate
Should India procure Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine? Govt to deliberate
Random Covid-19 test for Delhi to Noida commuters from tomorrow: 7 points
Random Covid-19 test for Delhi to Noida commuters from tomorrow: 7 points
At Brics, PM Modi calls for holding countries backing terror guilty
At Brics, PM Modi calls for holding countries backing terror guilty
‘Stressful relations’: Jaishankar analyses China ties, then some advice
‘Stressful relations’: Jaishankar analyses China ties, then some advice
UP engineer abused 50 kids for 10 years, filmed act and sold it; arrested
UP engineer abused 50 kids for 10 years, filmed act and sold it; arrested
Malabar exercise: INS Vikramaditya, USS Nimitz, others participate in 2nd phase
Malabar exercise: INS Vikramaditya, USS Nimitz, others participate in 2nd phase
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In